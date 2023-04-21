'Dahaad': Here's When You Can Watch Sonakshi Sinha's Crime Series on Prime Video

In Dahaad, Sonakshi plays the role of sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati, who is on a quest to solve a brutal murder with an unsuspecting criminal on the loose, along with her colleagues.

According to the show's official synopsis shared by PTI, "It all starts when a series of women are mysteriously found dead in public bathrooms. Sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati is tasked with the investigation. At first, the deaths appear to be clear-cut suicides, but as the cases unravel, Anjali begins to suspect that a serial killer is on the loose.

"What follows is a riveting game of cat and mouse between a seasoned criminal and an underdog cop as she pieces together evidence before another innocent woman loses her life."