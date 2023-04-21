'Dahaad': Here's When You Can Watch Sonakshi Sinha's Crime Series on Prime Video

Sonakshi Sinha's debut OTT series, Dahaad, is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 12 May, the streamer announced. Directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchi Oberoi, the crime drama also stars Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Soham Shah in pivotal roles.
In Dahaad, Sonakshi plays the role of sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati, who is on a quest to solve a brutal murder with an unsuspecting criminal on the loose, along with her colleagues.
According to the show's official synopsis shared by PTI, "It all starts when a series of women are mysteriously found dead in public bathrooms. Sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati is tasked with the investigation. At first, the deaths appear to be clear-cut suicides, but as the cases unravel, Anjali begins to suspect that a serial killer is on the loose.
"What follows is a riveting game of cat and mouse between a seasoned criminal and an underdog cop as she pieces together evidence before another innocent woman loses her life."
The eighth-episode series is created by Kagti and Zoya Akhtar. Dahaad had its world premiere at the Berlinale International Film Festival in February 2023.
The crime drama is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)