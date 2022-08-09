'Earned a Lot After Gully Boy': Vijay Varma Reacts To News Report
Darlings is streaming on Netflix.
Vijay Varma, who recently starred alongside Alia Bhatt in Darlings and reacted to a tweet shared by a news portal that said that after the success of Darlings he has assured his parents that his acting career won't leave him hungry.
The actor, reacting to the post and wrote: "Ye toh maine Gully Boy ke liye bola tha.. uske baad bahot paisa kamaya hai bhai (This is what I said after Gully Boy, after that I earned a lot of money."
The actor, later clarified that his tweet was merely a joke and that not to take him seriously.
He also shared some photos from the sets of Darlings. He wrote, "Darlings is made with a lot of love and efforts of some of the most incredible creative minds and stalwarts. I was surrounded by people I learn from and aspire from. The best team one can ask for. Here's the proof."
Darlings, stars Vijay Varma, Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Roshan Mathew. The film is available to stream on Netflix.
