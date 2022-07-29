Sonakshi Sinha Unveils Her First Look From ‘Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness'

Talking about working on his first directorial film with his sister, Kussh shared with ANI, "Sonakshi is a talented actor. I have always admired her for doing films that she entirely believed in. I have seen her grow as an actor and her journey in cinema. Now, I am going to be a part of it, too. When I found this script, I asked Sonakshi to take a look at it. We both felt drawn to the subject and that's when we decided to take the plunge and work together."

Sonakshi also expressed her excitement about the project and said, "Kussh and I wanted to collaborate for the right kind of project. Finally, we found something that we both liked and were excited about."