Sonakshi Sinha Unveils Her First Look From ‘Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness'
'Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness' is Sonakshi's brother, Kussh Sinha's directorial debut.
Actor Sonakshi Sinha will soon be seen in Nikita Roy And The Book Of Darkness, which is her brother Kussh Sinha's upcoming directorial debut. The actor announced the project on social media by revealing the first-look poster of the film and and wrote, "Filming begins soon."
Taking to Instagram, Sonakshi captioned the post, "Making his directorial debut is Kussh Sinha and I'm looking forward to sharing screen space with the dynamic Paresh Rawal sir and Suhail Nayyar!"
Talking about working on his first directorial film with his sister, Kussh shared with ANI, "Sonakshi is a talented actor. I have always admired her for doing films that she entirely believed in. I have seen her grow as an actor and her journey in cinema. Now, I am going to be a part of it, too. When I found this script, I asked Sonakshi to take a look at it. We both felt drawn to the subject and that's when we decided to take the plunge and work together."
Sonakshi also expressed her excitement about the project and said, "Kussh and I wanted to collaborate for the right kind of project. Finally, we found something that we both liked and were excited about."
The film is produced by Nicky Bhagnani, Vicky Bhagnani, and Ankur Takrani of NVB Films, Kussh's Kratos Entertainment, and Kinjal Ghone of Nikita Pai Films.
Besides, Sonakshi will also star in the forthcoming film, Double XL with actor Huma Qureshi.
