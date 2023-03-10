ADVERTISEMENT
Pics: Sonakshi Sinha, Anshula Kapoor & Others Turn Heads at Lakme Fashion Week
Sonakshi Sinha and others looked gorgeous at Lakme Fashion Week.
Sonakshi Sinha, Anshula Kapoor and Antara Marwah were the showstoppers for Mohit Rai and Ridhi Bansal's brand ITRH at the Lakme Fashion Week. The women looked stunning in their respective looks as they walked the ramp. Anshula was spotted wearing a shimmery corset top with a matching high-slit skirt. While Sonakshi turned heads in an all-golden set.
Here, take a look:
Breaking News at the Quint
