Yami Gautam Says ‘Impromptu’ Wedding Happened After Her Grandma Said This

"We didn't plan it, and it happened in the most beautiful way. This is actually what I wanted, this is who we are. And I'm glad it resonated with so many people... We started interacting during the promotions of Uri. And that is when we started wooing each other, and our friendship started. It's been over two years, and we were like 'let's get married', and our families were equally happy, probably even more happy,” she told Film Companion.

She added, "We were just supposed to get engaged, and then were going to let time take its due course, but my 'nani' was like 'listen, this engagement and all is not a part of our culture, so how about getting married?' And then Aditya asked me, 'Are you ready? Shall we?' I don't know what it means, honestly. I'm still not able to absorb the feeling of being married. I feel the same, maybe happier. I said yeah, everybody is happy so let’s do it. And we just went with it.”

Yami made her acting debut with the 2009 Kannada film Ullasa Utsaha, and made her Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor with Ayushmann Khurrana. She has multiple projects lined up including Bhoot Police, Dasvi, Lost, and A Thursday.