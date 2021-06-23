A Peek Into Yami Gautam & Aditya Dhar's Eco-Friendly Wedding
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar got married in an intimate ceremony on 4 June.
On 4 June, actor Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar tied the knot in a private ceremony. They later took to social media to share the news with everyone.
Ditching the glamourous and larger-than-life ceremonies and opting for a traditional Himachali wedding, Yami and Aditya ensured that everything about the occasion was very intimate. The couple also went for an eco-friendly celebration. A source close to them said, "Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar made sure that there was no wastage of food or even flowers, in terms of the decoration".
The mandap was decorated with bricks, marigold flowers, banana leaves and rangoli. The ceremony was attended by the couple's close family and friends, and most of the photos were clicked by Yami's brother Ojas Gautam.
Take a look at some photos posted by Yami.
Sharing her first wedding photo Yami had written a heartfelt post on social media. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family."
"As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes".
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.