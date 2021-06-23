A Peek Into Yami Gautam & Aditya Dhar's Eco-Friendly Wedding

On 4 June, actor Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar tied the knot in a private ceremony. They later took to social media to share the news with everyone.

Ditching the glamourous and larger-than-life ceremonies and opting for a traditional Himachali wedding, Yami and Aditya ensured that everything about the occasion was very intimate. The couple also went for an eco-friendly celebration. A source close to them said, "Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar made sure that there was no wastage of food or even flowers, in terms of the decoration".