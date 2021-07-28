Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals He Had Contingency Plan if Films Didn’t Work Out
Ayushmann Khurrana also talked to Arbaaz Khan about his autobiography 'Cracking the Code: My Journey in Bollywood'.
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana said that he was ready to fail in the film industry after three of his consequent films didn’t perform well. During his appearance on Arbaaz Khan’s talk show Pinch, Ayushmann talked about his autobiography Cracking the Code: My Journey in Bollywood and the criticism about it, and actors being stereotyped.
When Arbaaz Khan read out negative comments about Ayushmann’s autobiography, especially referring to people who said it was too early for him to write a book, he responded, "After my first film, I starred in three back-to-back flops. People had written me off, and I was ready to move back to Chandigarh. I was going through a phase where I had time on my hands to write a book, so I wrote it."
“But now I'm at a stage where I don't have time to write a book, and work is also going well. Nothing was working out at that time. I had to do something to make it work. I had a band, named Ayushmann Bhava; I used to do concerts. I thought even if my films don't work, I could sing at birthdays, I'd dance, I'd entertain people somehow…”Ayushmann Khurrana, Actor
Ayushmann Khurrana made his film debut with Vicky Donor in 2012, and went on to act in Nautanki Saala!, Bewakoofiyaan, and Hawaizaada, which all failed at the box-office. However, he eventually went on to star in several hits including Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun.
Talking about actors being stereotyped he said, “Every actor has a staple zone. Tiger’s staple zone is action. Mine is doing slice-of-life films. Every film can’t be different, maybe one film I can do differently. If you keep trying something different, you’ll get exhausted. People are not looking for a different story, but a different you. No need to be so self-obsessed.”
