ADVERTISEMENT

Two Men Detained for Breaking Into Shah Rukh Khan’s House Mannat: Police

The two men claimed that they had come from Gujarat to meet the 'Pathaan' star Shah Rukh Khan.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
Two Men Detained for Breaking Into Shah Rukh Khan’s House Mannat: Police
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Two young men from Gujarat were detained by the Mumbai Police after they broke into superstar Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow Mannat in Mumbai on Thursday, 2 March.

According to Mumbai Police, the men entered Mannat's premises by scaling the exterior wall, but the security personnel were able to catch them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The men, aged between 20 and 22 claimed that they had travelled from Gujarat and wanted to meet the Pathaan star. According to the police, the incident occurred at around 4 am.

"Security guards at Mannat spotted the duo, who are in their early 20s, inside the building and restrained them. Khan’s staff was informed and the guards quizzed the duo, and after some discussion, the security team informed us. We sent a team to pick the duo up," Hindustan Times quoted an officer with the Bandra police station.

The men were charged with a case of trespassing and other pertinent offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is currently underway.

"It seems that the two men are fans and wanted a glimpse of Khan up close. Inquiries so far have not revealed any other mala fide intentions on their part. We have taken the contact details of their family members and are calling them up, and will also be checking with the Gujarat police if they have a criminal record of any kind. Their statements as to their arrival in Mumbai and subsequent movements will also be verified," the officer further added, according to the Hindustan Times report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile on the work front, SRK will be next seen in filmmaker Atlee’s Jawan, alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The film is slated for its theatrical release in June 2023 and will also mark SRK's pan-India debut. Besides, SRK has wrapped shooting for Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, as well.

The superstar will also begin shooting for his cameo in Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3 from April onwards, as per reports.

Also Read

Shah Rukh Khan Remembers Sunil From 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa'; Pens Heartfelt Note

Shah Rukh Khan Remembers Sunil From 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa'; Pens Heartfelt Note

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Shah Rukh Khan 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×