ADVERTISEMENT

Shah Rukh Khan Remembers Sunil From 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa'; Pens Heartfelt Note

"Sometimes u lose the moment….but win everything else," Shah Rukh Khan wrote in his Instagram post.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
Shah Rukh Khan Remembers Sunil From 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa'; Pens Heartfelt Note
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

One of the iconic hits that Shah Rukh Khan delivered in the early years of his 30-year career in the Hindi film industry is Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. On Sunday, 26 February, SRK took to social media to share an old photo of his character Sunil from the film and penned a heartfelt note reminiscing about the good old days.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his note, the actor wrote, "At that stage…in that age…..raw….uncontrolled…craft still undefined….surrounded by the best cast & crew in India and a director who I miss every day! Taught me that sometimes u lose the moment….but win everything else…I am sure somewhere, some world Sunil did too!"

Here, take a look at the post:

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa was directed by Kundan Shah, and starred SRK as Sunil, a budding musician with an unbreakable spirit, who falls in love in Anna, played by Suchitra Krishnamoorthi in the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile on the work front, SRK will be next seen in filmmaker Atlee’s Jawan, alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The film is slated for its theatrical release in June 2023 and will also mark SRK's pan-India debut. Besides, SRK has wrapped shooting for Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, as well.

The superstar will also begin shooting for his cameo in Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3 from April onwards, as per reports.

Also Read

After Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan to Begin Shoot For Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3': Report

After Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan to Begin Shoot For Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3': Report

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×