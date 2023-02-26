Shah Rukh Khan Remembers Sunil From 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa'; Pens Heartfelt Note
"Sometimes u lose the moment….but win everything else," Shah Rukh Khan wrote in his Instagram post.
One of the iconic hits that Shah Rukh Khan delivered in the early years of his 30-year career in the Hindi film industry is Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. On Sunday, 26 February, SRK took to social media to share an old photo of his character Sunil from the film and penned a heartfelt note reminiscing about the good old days.
In his note, the actor wrote, "At that stage…in that age…..raw….uncontrolled…craft still undefined….surrounded by the best cast & crew in India and a director who I miss every day! Taught me that sometimes u lose the moment….but win everything else…I am sure somewhere, some world Sunil did too!"
Here, take a look at the post:
Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa was directed by Kundan Shah, and starred SRK as Sunil, a budding musician with an unbreakable spirit, who falls in love in Anna, played by Suchitra Krishnamoorthi in the film.
Meanwhile on the work front, SRK will be next seen in filmmaker Atlee’s Jawan, alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The film is slated for its theatrical release in June 2023 and will also mark SRK's pan-India debut. Besides, SRK has wrapped shooting for Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, as well.
The superstar will also begin shooting for his cameo in Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3 from April onwards, as per reports.
