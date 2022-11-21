Here's Why Shah Rukh Khan's Bungalow, Mannat Is Trending On Desi Twitter
Along with a new LED nameplate, Mannat also has a brand-new black-and-white iron gate.
Global superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow at Bandra, Mannat has been trending on Twitter. The star-residence-turned-famous-landmark recently got adorned with a brand-new LED name plate and and new ironclad front gate. Several fans and popular fan clubs took to Twitter to share the news, even posting their own pictures in front of Mannat. This led to the Zero actor's residence trending on Twitter.
Mannat's former name plate had been taken down, earlier this year leading fans to speculate why it went missing. The new silver LED plate is being referred to as "Diamond plate" by fans. The old iron gate has also been replaced by a new black-and-white one.
It's no secret that fans feel an attachment towards the popular Mannat nameplate, since it has become a famous selfie-spot for fans and tourists over the years. The iron gate is also symbolic as Shah Rukh Khan often greets fans and poses for pictures at that spot.
Check some reactions here:
