Pathaan, Brahmastra, Farzi: Universe-isation of Indian Cinema & OTT Here To Stay

In episode 5, as I continued watching Michael and co. in hot pursuit of Sunny, Firoz and their counterfeit ‘supernotes’, there was the biggest ‘aha’ moment of the entire series. When Michael gets on a call and the unmistakable voice of Manoj Bajpayee rings through, I cheered as if I was watching it on the big screen inside a packed hall.

Almost immediately after, I asked myself why I had that extremely enthusiastic response to seeing, or rather hearing Srikant Tiwari again.

My contemplations, and subsequent research on the matter, have now shaped up into this article that you are reading - on the growing trend of universe-isation in Indian entertainment, à la the Marvel Cinematic Universe or the MCU.