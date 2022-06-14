Siddhanth Kapoor, Arrested on Charges of Drugs Consumption, Released on Bail

Siddhanth Kapoor, brother of actor Shraddha Kapoor, has been released on station bail after he was arrested by the Bengaluru Police on Sunday, 12 June, for alleged consumption of drugs at a party, reported news agency ANI.

Along with Kapoor, four others have also been released on station bail.

They will further have to appear before the police as and when called, Bheema Shankar Gulled, DCP East Bengaluru told ANI.