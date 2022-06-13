Shraddha Kapoor’s Brother Siddhanth Kapoor Detained for Alleged Drug Use

Siddhanth Kapoor, actor Shraddha Kapoor’s brother, has been detained by the Bengaluru police for the alleged consumption of drugs at a party on Sunday (12 June) night.

The police told ANI, "Actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor detained during police raid at a rave party in a Bengaluru hotel, last night. He is among the 6 people allegedly found to have consumed drugs."

According to a report in India Today, the police raided a hotel on MG Road after they received a tip. The cops sent the samples of some attendees and Siddhanth’s sample reportedly returned positive for drug consumption.

The police have said that it isn’t clear if they consumed drugs at the hotel or did so before they came for the party.

Actor Shakti Kapoor's son, Siddhanth Kapoor, has acted in Sanjay Gupta's Shootout at Wadala and Anurag Kashyap's Ugly (cameo).