Shah Rukh Khan Attends Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's Wedding; See Pics
Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara are reportedly co-stars in filmmaker Atlee's 'Jawan'.
Actor Shah Rukh Khan made it to Mahabalipuram to attend Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding on 9 June. Shah Rukh’s manager Pooja Dadlani shared a picture of the actor’s outfit for the event with the caption, “For Nayanthara's Special Day.”
Reports suggest that several celebrities including Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Suriya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Ajith will attend Vignesh and Nayanthara’s wedding festivities.
Filmmaker Atlee also posted a picture with Shah Rukh with the caption, “Darling Nayan & @wikkiofficial wedding diaries @iamsrk sir chief & @poojadadlani02.”
SRK and Nayanthara are reportedly co-stars in Atlee’s film Jawan which is slated to release on 2 June 2023. SRK had shared the film’s teaser with the caption, “An action-packed 2023! Bringing Jawan to you, an explosive entertainer in cinemas 2nd June 2023. In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.”
SRK was last seen in the 2018 release Zero with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He has multiple projects lined up, namely Dunki with Taapsee Pannu, Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and Jawan.
