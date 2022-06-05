‘’Jawan’ Has Seen Its Wait Due to Inevitable Issues’: SRK Shares First Poster

Shah Rukh wrote in the caption, “It’s a special @redchilliesent project that has seen its wait because of inevitable issues surrounding us. But a few good men worked hard & made it happen. Want to thank @_gauravverma the Co-Producer, @atlee47 and their Jawans for making this dream come to life. Now… Good to go Chief.”

Filmmaker Atlee, who is the writer and director of Jawan, also shared the poster and wrote, “This is just the beginning. Overwhelmed with all the love pouring in. Thank you chief @iamsrk sir.” In the poster, Shah Rukh can be seen with bandages on his hands and his face.