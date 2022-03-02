'Pathan' Teaser: SRK Announces Release Date; Deepika, John Introduce Character
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathan' is scheduled to release on 25 January 2023.
Shah Rukh Khan shared the teaser for his upcoming film Pathan and announced the release date.
He wrote in the caption, “I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now…See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you.”
In the teaser, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham introduce Shah Rukh's character as someone who was never named and decided to adopt India as his religion. He then made it his life's goal to protect the country.
Pathan, directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra, is slated for release on 25 January, 2023.
Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2018 film Zero. His production banner Red Chillies Entertainment has backed projects like Class of 83, Love Hostel, and Bob Biswas.
Deepika, who was last seen in the Amazon Prime release Gehraiyaan, has Fighter, a film with Prabhas, and the remake of The Intern lined up for release.
