Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Wedding: 'Today is June 9th, it's Nayan's,' He Writes

Superstar Nayanthara and filmmaker-lyricist Vignesh Shivan have tied the knot on 9 June at Mahabalipuram's Sheraton Park in Chennai. On the wedding day, just hours before the ceremony, Vignesh Shivan shared a romantic post expressing his excitement about starting this new chapter with the 'love of his life'.

The couple has been dating since 2015 ever since their first collaboration in the superhit Tamil flick, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.