Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Wedding: 'Today is June 9th, it's Nayan's,' He Writes
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on 9 June.
Superstar Nayanthara and filmmaker-lyricist Vignesh Shivan have tied the knot on 9 June at Mahabalipuram's Sheraton Park in Chennai. On the wedding day, just hours before the ceremony, Vignesh Shivan shared a romantic post expressing his excitement about starting this new chapter with the 'love of his life'.
The couple has been dating since 2015 ever since their first collaboration in the superhit Tamil flick, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.
He wrote, "Today is June 9th and it's Nayan's. Thanking God, the universe, and the goodwill from all the lovely human beings who have crossed my life."
"Every good soul, every good moment, every good coincidence, every good blessing, everyday at shooting and every prayer that has made life this beautiful! I owe it all to the good manifestations and prayers. Now, It's all dedicated to the love of my life Nayanthara," Vignesh wrote.
He added, "My Thangamey! Excited to see you walking up the aisle in a few hours. Praying God for all the goodness and looking forward to starting a new chapter officially in front of our beloved family and the best of friends."
Recently, the wedding invite, shared only for close friends and family, had gone viral on social media. "With the blessings of god almighty, our elders and the universe, we cordially invite you to the wedding ceremony of Nayanthara, daughter of Kurian Kodiyattu and Mrs Omana Kurian, and Vignesh Shivan, son of Mr Sivakolundu, and Mrs Meenakumari," the invitation read.
Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan had said earlier that the couple had been planning to get married only after they gave a super hit romantic film like Naanum Dhaan. After their second collaboration, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal directed by Shivan and starring Nayanthara along with Vijaysethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the couple is all set to embark on an important step in their journey.
Nayanthara has carved a space for herself as the Lady Superstar of Tamil cinema, during her 20-year-long career. Vignesh Shivan is known for his works as a filmmaker and lyricist for penning down romantic numbers like 'Thangamey' from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and 'Bae' from Don.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.