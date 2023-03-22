Rajinikanth's Daughter's House Help & Driver Arrested For Stealing Her Jewellery
Aishwarya Rajinikanth had filed an FIR in February after jewellery worth Rs 3.60 lakh went missing from her house.
The police arrested filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth's house help and car driver on Tuesday, 21 March, for stealing diamond and gold jewellery from her Chennai residence, as per a report by PTI.
Aishwaryaa, the daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, filed a complaint with the Teynampet Police earlier in February after jewellery worth Rs 3.60 lakh went missing from her locker.
In her complaint, Aishwaryaa further raised her suspicion over her domestic helpers, Eashwari, Lakshmi, and driver Venkat, all of whom routinely dropped by her St Mary's Road apartment while she was gone.
According to PTI, Aishwaryaa's house help Easwari stole four kilograms of silver articles, 30 grams of diamond jewellery, and about 100 sovereigns worth of gold jewellery with the help of the driver Venkatesan. As per the police release, Easwari sold the jewellery and used the money to buy a property nearby, as well as some other items.
In addition to the PTI report, Easwari, who had worked as Aishwaryaa's domestic help for eighteen years, was familiar with the filmmaker's home and stole the items by repeatedly unlocking the locker.
As per the police, Easwari was aware of the location of the keys, and she used them to open the locker. She stole the jewellery and other items over the years. The police also seized the stolen articles and recovered movable properties and some documents related to the purchase of a house from Easwari.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwaryaa is currently shooting for her upcoming directorial, Lal Salaam, starring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth. As per reports, Rajinikanth will have a cameo in the film.
Topics: Rajinikanth Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth
