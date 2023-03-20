Rajinikanth's Daughter Aishwaryaa Files Police Complaint For Theft of Jewellery

In continuation to the report, the police have opened an inquiry into the matter and registered a case under Section 381 of the Indian Penal Code. In the FIR complaint, Aishwaryaa mentioned that a few of her domestic helpers were aware that the jewellery was kept in the locker.

The complaint was filed with the Teynampet Police last month, in February, as per an India Today report. According to the complaint, the jewellery locker was relocated to three different places in 2021.

The locker, along with other household belongings, was first moved to Aishwaryaa's ex-husband, Dhanush's flat in CIT Nagar on 21 August 2021. It was later taken to her apartment at St Mary's Road in Chennai in September 2021. The locker was eventually relocated to her Poes Garden residence in April 2022, while the keys to the locker remained in her St Mary's Road house.

According to the India Today report, Aishwaryaa opened the locker on 23 February 2023, and was shocked to discover that some of her jewellery was missing. She mentioned that bangles, Navaratnam sets, antique gold pieces, diamond sets, and over 60 sovereigns of gold worth Rs 3.60 lakh were all stolen from her locker.

In her complaint, Aishwaryaa further raised her suspicion over her domestic helpers, Eashwari, Lakshmi, and driver Venkat, all of whom routinely dropped by her St Mary's Road apartment while she was gone.