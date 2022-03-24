Aishwaryaa Drops Dhanush's Name From Her Twitter & Instagram Bios
Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Dhanush announced their separation in January.
After announcing their separation early this year, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth has dropped 'Dhanush' from her Instagram and Twitter bios.
On 17 January, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa released a joint statement that read, “Eighteen years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. (We) have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better."
The news had left fans shattered. After the announcement, Aishwaryaa continued with the 'Dhanush' surname till Wednesday, 23 March.
Aishwarya’s last release was the 2017 documentary, Cinema Veeran, that narrated untold stories of stunt choreographers from Tamil cinema. After a long break, she was back in action with her multilingual directorial titled Musafir in Hindi and Payani in Tamil. It was released in four languages, including Telugu and Malayalam.
Dhanush joined fans and well-wishers in wishing Aishwaryaa. She thanked him in return.
Aishwaryaa and Dhanush continue to share pictures with their sons individually in their social media handles. Recently, Dhanush attended veteran music composer Ilaiyaraaja’s “Rock with Raaja” concert in Chennai with his sons Yatra and Linga.
On the work front, Aishwarya is set to debut in Hindi as a director with Oh Saathi Chal. Dhanush has multiple films in his pipeline in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. He is also preparing for the American action thriller, The Gray Man.
