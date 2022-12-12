Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: Reasons Why He Is Known As the ‘Thalaivaa’
Superstar Rajinikanth turns 72 today!
Rajinikanth, one of the biggest superstars in the Indian film industry, turns 72 today. He has a cult fan-following not only in India, but across the world. From building a temple for the star, pouring milk on his posters, to queuing up at 4 am to watch the first show of his movies - his fans literally worship him!
In his five-decade-long career, the level of popularity and the love he has received from people across the globe is truly unimaginable. The reason why he is known as Thalaivaar or Thalaivaa, is because of his action sequences, his unique style, and his larger-than-life characters, that have made us all believe that there is nothing that Rajini Kanth do!
As an outsider in the film industry, Rajinikanth broke many stereotypes and became a massy superstar. But it's not just the stereotypes that he broke, his films also broke several records and became massive hits. Here, take a look:
