Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: Reasons Why He Is Known As the ‘Thalaivaa’

Superstar Rajinikanth turns 72 today!

Jhalak Jain
Published
Hot Take
2 min read
i

Rajinikanth, one of the biggest superstars in the Indian film industry, turns 72 today. He has a cult fan-following not only in India, but across the world. From building a temple for the star, pouring milk on his posters, to queuing up at 4 am to watch the first show of his movies - his fans literally worship him!

In his five-decade-long career, the level of popularity and the love he has received from people across the globe is truly unimaginable. The reason why he is known as Thalaivaar or Thalaivaa, is because of his action sequences, his unique style, and his larger-than-life characters, that have made us all believe that there is nothing that Rajini Kanth do!

As an outsider in the film industry, Rajinikanth broke many stereotypes and became a massy superstar. But it's not just the stereotypes that he broke, his films also broke several records and became massive hits. Here, take a look:

Rajinikanth can break anything, but he chooses to break records!

(Photo Courtesy: Jhalak Jain| The Quint)

Rajinikanth's popularity is unmatched, even in Japan.

(Photo Courtesy: Jhalak Jain| The Quint)

His twitter debut surpassed even the likes of Bollywood biggies such as Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan.

(Photo Courtesy: Jhalak Jain| The Quint)

2.0 was Rajinikanth's biggest Hindi-language hit.

(Photo Courtesy: Jhalak Jain| The Quint)

Kaala was the first Indian movie to be released in Saudi Arabia since the country lifted its ban on public theatres.

(Photo Courtesy: Jhalak Jain| The Quint)

Kabali was a super-hit blockbuster of 2016 and broke many records on the first day itself. 

(Photo Courtesy: Jhalak Jain| The Quint)

