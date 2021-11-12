'Irreplaceable Loss': Rajinikanth Pays Tribute to Late Puneeth Rajkumar
In his message, Rajinikanth said that Puneeth Rajkumar 'grew right before' his eyes.
Rajinikanth expressed his condolences after actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s passing and said that the news caused him a ‘lot of pain.’ Rajinikanth called Puneeth’s death an ‘irreplaceable loss to the Kannada film industry’ adding that he doesn’t have any words for his grieving family.
Rajinikanth posted a voice note on Hoote and said, “After the treatment, I am recovering very well. When I was in the hospital, Puneeth Rajkumar died unexpectedly. I was only told about him two days later. Hearing that news caused me a lot of pain. He grew right before my eyes.”
He added, “He was very talented, cultured, compassionate and such a wonderful boy. He left us way too soon. And it is an irreplaceable loss to the Kannada film industry. I have no words to console the grieving family members. Let his soul rest in peace.”
Even when Puneeth’s first film Appu completed 100 days in theatres, Rajinikanth had participated in the celebrations. Rajini had expressed his support for Puneeth Rajkumar’s career and said, “I watched the film with Appu (Puneeth). And I realised, he was still a lion cub but he was already roaring. And it got me excited to look forward to the things he was going to accomplish in future.”
Rajinikanth shared the audio link on Twitter with a caption which roughly translates to, “Puneeth, I cannot accept that you are no more. Rest in peace my child.”
Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on 29 October after a cardiac arrest. Several celebrities and fans expressed their grief at his passing.
