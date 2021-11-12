'Irreplaceable Loss': Rajinikanth Pays Tribute to Late Puneeth Rajkumar

Rajinikanth posted a voice note on Hoote and said, “After the treatment, I am recovering very well. When I was in the hospital, Puneeth Rajkumar died unexpectedly. I was only told about him two days later. Hearing that news caused me a lot of pain. He grew right before my eyes.”

He added, “He was very talented, cultured, compassionate and such a wonderful boy. He left us way too soon. And it is an irreplaceable loss to the Kannada film industry. I have no words to console the grieving family members. Let his soul rest in peace.”

Even when Puneeth’s first film Appu completed 100 days in theatres, Rajinikanth had participated in the celebrations. Rajini had expressed his support for Puneeth Rajkumar’s career and said, “I watched the film with Appu (Puneeth). And I realised, he was still a lion cub but he was already roaring. And it got me excited to look forward to the things he was going to accomplish in future.”