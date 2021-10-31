Karnataka's 'Appu', Actor Puneeth Rajkumar, Laid to Rest at Kanteerava Studios

Puneeth Rajkumar, 46-year-old Kannada actor who died of a cardiac arrest on 29 October, was laid to rest at Kanteerava Studios, Bengaluru. Rajkumar is survived by his wife Ashwini and two daughters – Drithi and Vanditha.

The mortal remains were laid to rest with state honours. Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai offered the final adieu.

On 29 October, Puneeth Rajkumar had complained of chest pains during a routine workout and was shifted to a family doctor's care. He was later rushed to Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital, but could not be saved. His mortal remains were first taken to his home at Sadashivanagar and then to Kanteerava Stadium.