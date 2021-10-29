Puneeth Rajkumar Tribute: Meeting The Power Star As A School Student

With each of his films from then on, Abhi (2003), Veera Kannadiga (2004), and Maurya (2004), his stature grew. And then something happened, a turning point in my life, if you will, which I’m going to elaborate upon in the next few paragraphs.

I met Puneeth for the second time, albeit for real, in 2005. After half a day at school (it was a Saturday), while I was trudging back home with a friend, we found out that Puneeth was hanging around Kadu Malleshwara temple, in Malleswaram.

Without wasting another moment, we ran toward the destination to catch the star in action. And as expected, he was there for a shoot. He was patiently taking cues from a choreographer for the song ‘Hodi Hodi’ from Aakash. There were too many people on the street, folks like us, who had arrived in dozens to feast on the presence of Puneeth and Ramya in flesh and blood.