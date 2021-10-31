In Tears, Actor Harshika Poonacha Speaks of Times with 'Appu' Puneeth Rajkumar
Harshika Poonacha first acted with Puneeth Rajkumar when she was 16 years of age. She remembers him in tears.
Harshika Poonacha, Kannada actor, who has acted with 'power star' Puneeth Rajkumar asked, "Who isn't a fan of Puneeth Rajkumar?'
In an interview with The Quint, the actor narrated the times she spent with Rajkumar. Puneeth Rajkumar was a warm and kind person who was equally good to all around him, on set and off, Poonacha said.
"He was a legendary actor from the Rajkumar family. But he never showed that. He was humble, nice and genuine," Poonacha told The Quint.
The First Time They Met
Poonacha met Rajkumar when she was a young actor aged 16.
"I acted with him in the early stage of my career. I was already a huge fan of his. I had an amazing experience working with him."Harishika Poonacha, Kannada Actor
Rajkumar told her that it was "good that she got into films when young". "When you are young, you tend to listen to people and learn a lot of things. You will go a long way, he told me," she said.
Everyday there used to be hundreds of people who come to pose for photographs with Rajkumar. "He used to be so patient with all of them, with the same smile. He told me he did it because he became a star because of the fans," Poonacha said.
'I Fell for His Real Personality'
Poonacha narrated a specific instance when Rajkumar was extremely caring. During an action sequence that depicted them being buried alive, Rajkumar told her to hold her breath. "When the shot got over, he first removed mud from my face, even before he wiped his face. I fell for the real person behind the star," Poonacha said.
"I have learnt a lot from him. The way to love people. And all with that smile which lights up the whole place."Harshika Poonacha, Kannada Actor
Rajkumar was kind to children and the elderly. He used to be caring of older, lesser known actors who populate the Kannada film world, she said.
'Kind to New Comers'
Poonacha said that Rajkumar was extremely kind to her when she was an upcoming actor. He was kind to everyone who was trying to make it in the film industry, she recalled.
Poonacha had acted with him in Kannada film Jackie (2010).
"With just one film, he became a part of my life."Harshika Poonacha, Kannada Actor
