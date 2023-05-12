Priyanka Chopra to Attend Cousin Parineeti's Engagement to Raghav Chadha: Report

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha are all set to get engaged on Saturday, 13 May. The ceremony will be held at the Kapurthala House in Delhi's Connaught Place.
Now, according to reports, Parineeti's cousin, actor Priyanka Chopra, will also be attending the engagement with her husband, Nick Jonas, and daughter, Malti Marie.
Speaking about the same, a source told Hindustan Times, "It will be a short trip for Priyanka. She has kept her work aside just to be there for the occasion and be there for her sister. She will be reaching Delhi on the 13th morning. Her husband Nick Jonas is not expected to accompany her, and it is yet to be seen if she brings her daughter, Malti as a surprise for the family."
Parineeti will be wearing a traditional Indian outfit designed by Manish Malhotra for her engagement. The guests attending the ceremony will start arriving a night before in Delhi, as per reports.
Speaking about the theme of the engagement, the source further told Hindustan Times, "The engagement will be in Punjabi style full of naach (dance), gaana (music) and dhoom (celebrations). The theme of the engagement is pastel, which also reflects in their personalities. The guests have been informed about it, and are expected to be in sync with it."
The Ishaqzade actor and the AAP leader have been long-time friends and have known each other since they were students together at the London School of Economics.
As per reports, Parineeti and Raghav's wedding is scheduled for the end of 2023.
