Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha To Get Engaged on 13 May in Delhi

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha are set to get engaged on Saturday, 13 May in Central Delhi, a source close to the latter confirmed to The Quint. The ceremony will be attended by 150 guests.
"It will be an intimate event, with only close friends and family in attendance," the source added. "Raghav and Parineeti are travelling to Delhi from Mumbai today (9 May) to oversee the preparations. They have been in Mumbai all this while."
What is Expected on 13 May?
According to the source, before the couple exchanges rings, "Sukhmani Sahib paath will be organised at the venue to seek the blessings of the Almighty, which will then be followed by ardaas."
The wedding is scheduled for the end of the year.
The actor and the MP have been long-time friends – and know each other since they were students together at the London School of Economics.
Last week, the duo was spotted at an IPL match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Mohali on Wednesday, 3 May.
On 8 May, they were spotted exiting a restaurant in Mumbai's Bandra.
Parineeti Chopra, who made her Bollywood debut with Ladies vs Ricky Bahl was last seen in Code Name: Tiranga and Uunchai. She has Chamkila and Capsule Gill lined up for release.
Raghav Chadha was the former Vice Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board and an MLA from Delhi’s Rajendra Nagar constituency till 2022.