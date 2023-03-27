Here's What Raghav Chadha Said About His & Parineeti Chopra's Dating Rumours

In a recent press interaction in Delhi, when the media persons asked Raghav if the rumours of his wedding with Parineeti are true, he responded, "Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke sawaal na kariye. Jab karenge tab aapko batayenge." (Please ask me questions related to politics, not Parineeti. If I'm getting married, I'll let you know.)

Amid the buzzing wedding rumours, Parineeti was spotted at celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra's house in Mumbai on 26 March. Several fans believed that it was for the preparation of her wedding outfits.

In the video, Parineeti can be seen wearing a black bodycon dress with matching shoes as she arrives at Malhotra's residence.