Here's What Raghav Chadha Said About His & Parineeti Chopra's Dating Rumours
AAP MP Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra were spotted together in Mumbai, reportedly outing on a dinner date.
Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha have been in the headlines after they were spotted together in Mumbai, reportedly outing on a dinner date followed by a lunch the next day.
Recently, Raghav responded to the speculations about his relationship with the Ishaqzaade actor.
In a recent press interaction in Delhi, when the media persons asked Raghav if the rumours of his wedding with Parineeti are true, he responded, "Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke sawaal na kariye. Jab karenge tab aapko batayenge." (Please ask me questions related to politics, not Parineeti. If I'm getting married, I'll let you know.)
Amid the buzzing wedding rumours, Parineeti was spotted at celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra's house in Mumbai on 26 March. Several fans believed that it was for the preparation of her wedding outfits.
In the video, Parineeti can be seen wearing a black bodycon dress with matching shoes as she arrives at Malhotra's residence.
On the work front, Raghav is the youngest member of the parliament; on the other hand, Parineeti has delivered several hits in the Hindi film industry with her versatile acting. The actor was last seen in filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai.
Parineeti was previously said to be dating director Maneesh Sharma. It has been a year since the two parted ways.
