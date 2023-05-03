Raghav Chadha & Parineeti Chopra Spotted Watching IPL Match In Mohali; See Pics

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra were spotted watching an IPL match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Mohali on Wednesday, 3 May.
Netizens took to Twitter to talk about the alleged couple watching the match. However, screenshots from the match are now being circulated on the internet to highlight that the duo were seen together.
Take a look at some of the pictures here:
Here's another look at the alleged couple:
Parineeti and Raghav made headlines after they were spotted on a dinner date together in Mumbai. The couple have been rumoured to be dating for a while now. As per reports, they got engaged in a traditional roka ceremony in the presence of close family members. However, they are yet to confirm the news.
Meanwhile, as per new reports, the duo are set to get engaged on 13 May. The ceremony will take place in New Delhi.
