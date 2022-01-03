‘Celebrating Life’: Inside Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ New Year Celebrations
Nick Jonas had earlier shared a picture with Priyanka Chopra with the caption, 'My forever New Years kiss.'
Priyanka Chopra shared pictures from her New Year celebrations with her husband Nick Jonas and their friends Cavanaugh James and Natasha Poonawalla. Priyanka wrote in the caption, “Photo dump* So grateful for friends family and friends. Here’s to celebrating life. #2022 #happynewyear. Adore you @natasha.poonawalla.”
One of the pictures is of Priyanka Chopra in a pink maxi dress lying on the deck of a yacht in Nick Jonas’ arms as he kisses her on the forehead. Priyanka also posted a picture of herself raising a toast.
Nick Jonas had earlier posted a picture with Priyanka Copra with the caption, "My forever New Years kiss.”
Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections as the character ‘Sati’. The film, which is the fourth installment of the Matrix franchise, also stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne-Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, and Jada Pinkett Smith.
Last year, Priyanka shot for the web show Citadel and the Jim Strouse directorial Text For You. The actor also stars in Farhan Akhtar’s film Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.
