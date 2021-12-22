Priyanka Chopra Told Farhan Akhtar She 'Better Be Dancing' in Jee Le Zaraa

“End of next year I'll be filming Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina and Alia and which I'm really excited about. It's been a long time since I've spoken dialogues in Hindi or I've danced to songs. So I told Farhan (Akhtar), I said, 'I better be dancing in this movie',” Priyanka told NDTV.

Jee Le Zaraa will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt with Priyanka Chopra. The film is co-produced by Ritesh Sidhwani (Excel Entertainment) and Tiger Baby Films owned by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

In August, Priyanka Chopra had shared a picture with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. In the caption, she revealed that she had been thinking about doing a Hindi movie in November 2019, but the film “had to be the right one - different, cool, never been done before.”

Adding that there aren’t enough films that are ‘female multi-starrers’, Priyanka wrote that she called her ‘2 real friends’ and they met to discuss the film.