The Matrix Resurrections: Keanu & Carrie-Anne Jumped Off a Building 19 Times
'The Matrix Resurrections' stars Keanu Reeves, Priyanka Chopra, Neil Patrick Harris among others.
The Matrix franchise returns with the fourth instalment The Matrix Resurrections on 22 December. The film’s lead Keanu Reeves, who is famous for performing most of his own action sequences and stunts, revealed that he and co-star Carrie-Anne Moss, had to jump off a 46-storey building about 19 times during the film’s shoot.
During his appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the host asked Reeves, “You famously do a fair amount of your own physical work on your movies. What was the craziest thing you’ve got to or had to do?” Reeves replied, “Jump off a building.”
When asked how big the building was, Reeves said it was 46-storey building. Talking about why he had to actually jump off the building in a VFX film, Keanu Reeves said, “Because it’s Lana Wachowski and it’s the Matrix and you need natural light and you want to do it real. I mean, there’s wires. Carrie-Anne and I grabbed hands and we leapt off a building.”
Reeves added, “We wanted to do it in the perfect light in the morning. So, we did it around 19-20 times.” The actor said that his heart rate was a little raised the first time they had to do the stunt. However, eventually, Reeves and Moss just dealt with the fear and did the stunt.
In The Matrix Resurrections, Neo lives an ordinary life under the name Thomas A. Anderson and seemingly has no clear memory of the Matrix barring strange dreams and occurrences he can’t explain. He meets a therapist, played by Neil Patrick Harris who gives him blue pills. When he receives a red pill, he is reintroduced to the Matrix and once again gears up to fight a new adversary.
Watch the trailer here:
The Matrix Resurrections stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Lambert Wilson, Jada Pinkett Smith, Priyanka Chopra, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.
