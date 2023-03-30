Priyanka Chopra Second Wealthiest Celeb Beauty Brand Owner After Rihanna: Report

As per a report by Cosmetify, Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics is third to top on the list with £301.4 million, singer Ariana Grande's R.E.M. Beauty is fourth on the list with £70.3 million, while Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez stood fifth with £50.2 million. The success of the brands for this list was based on the revenue.

In an interview with Vogue while promoting her brand Priyanka had said, "I’ve just recently taken to the business side of both, the beauty and the entertainment industry. That really made me bifurcate the difference between sitting in the stylist’s chair and using a bunch of products, to actually having a say in the products going into my hair.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka will be next seen filmmaker Jim Strouse's Love Again, co-starring Celine Dion and Sam Heughan; and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

She was most recently starred in The Matrix: Resurrections.