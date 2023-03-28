'People Didn't Cast Me': Priyanka Chopra on Leaving Bollywood & Moving to the US

During her conversation with Dax Shepherd on his podcast, Armchair Expert, Priyanka shared, "I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, and I am not good at playing that game, so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.

"This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn't want to get, but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn't feel like I wanted to do it. So when this music thing came I was like 'fu** it I'm going to America'," the actor further shared on the podcast.

In an earlier interview on The Ranveer Show, Priyanka spoke about the time when her work was being taken away from her in the Indian film industry. "I have had people wanting to jeopardise my career, take away from my work, and make sure I wasn’t cast just because I was doing well in what I was doing," the actor said on the show.