Selena Gomez Becomes the First Woman to Reach 400 Million Followers on Instagram
"Wishing I could hug all 400 million of you," Selena Gomez wrote for her fans in her latest Instagram post.
Singer and actor Selena Gomez has become the most followed woman on Instagram. The 30-year-old pop sensation broke the record on 18 March, weeks after surpassing Kylie Jenner's followers on Instagram. She is currently the third-most followed person on the photo and video sharing app after football legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Gomez celebrated her 400 million followers with a special post on Instagram. Sharing a carousel post with pictures of herself with her fans, she captioned it, "Wishing I could hug all 400 million of you (heart emoji)."
Take a look at the pictures that Gomez shared.
