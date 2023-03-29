'I Felt Such Freedom': Priyanka Chopra On Freezing Her Eggs in Her Early 30s

The actor continued, “Also, I had not met the person I wanted to have children with. So, with that anxiety-inducing, and with my mom who is an obstetrician-gynaecologist going, ‘36…just do it'.”

The Bajirao Mastani actor also said, “I always knew I wanted kids and that was one of the reasons I didn't want to date Nick because I was like I don't know if he would want kids at 25. I love kids, I have worked with kids at UNICEF, and I have volunteered at kids' hospitals. I am like a kid whisperer, and I would rather spend time with children than with adults. I love kids, all our parties are kids and dogs friendly. At our house, you can bring them anytime.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in the Russo Brothers' series Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden; filmmaker Jim Strouse's Love Again, co-starring Celine Dion and Sam Heughan; and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.