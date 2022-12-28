ADVERTISEMENT

'Ponniyin Selvan' 2: Vikram & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Starrer Gets a Release Date

Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film will feature Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Karthi, and Trisha in pivotal roles.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
'Ponniyin Selvan' 2: Vikram & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Starrer Gets a Release Date
i

The makers of magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I finally announced the release date of the film's sequel on Wednesday, 28 December. Helmed by Mani Ratnam, Ponnyin Selvan: II will feature Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Sobhita Dhulipala in pivotal roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of Lyca Productions shared a special clip from the sequel to announce its release date. In the video, we are introduced to the characters of Vikram, Aishawarya, Jayam, and Karthi.

The opening scene features Aditya Karikalan sitting in front of a statue of Goddess Kali. Then we catch a glimpse of Nandini, sitting in front of a mirror and looking anxious. It also features Arulmozhi Varman wandering amidst monks and Vandhiyathevan, who is sitting in a forest with numerous wounds.

The caption of the post read, "Let’s get those swords in the air as we await the 28th of April 2023! #CholasAreBack #PS1 #PS2 #PonniyinSelvan."

Take a look at it here:

Based on Kalki's eponymous novel, Ponniyin Selvan 1 opened to positive reviews from critics and became a big hit at the domestic and global box office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ponniyin Selvan: II will hit the silver screen on 28 April 2023. The film will be released in five regional languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Also Read

Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Day 5: Mani Ratnam Film Crosses Rs 300Cr Globally

Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Day 5: Mani Ratnam Film Crosses Rs 300Cr Globally

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Vikram   Ponniyin Selvan: I   Mani Ratnam 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×