'Ponniyin Selvan' 2: Vikram & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Starrer Gets a Release Date
Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film will feature Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Karthi, and Trisha in pivotal roles.
The makers of magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I finally announced the release date of the film's sequel on Wednesday, 28 December. Helmed by Mani Ratnam, Ponnyin Selvan: II will feature Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Sobhita Dhulipala in pivotal roles.
Taking to Twitter, the official handle of Lyca Productions shared a special clip from the sequel to announce its release date. In the video, we are introduced to the characters of Vikram, Aishawarya, Jayam, and Karthi.
The opening scene features Aditya Karikalan sitting in front of a statue of Goddess Kali. Then we catch a glimpse of Nandini, sitting in front of a mirror and looking anxious. It also features Arulmozhi Varman wandering amidst monks and Vandhiyathevan, who is sitting in a forest with numerous wounds.
The caption of the post read, "Let’s get those swords in the air as we await the 28th of April 2023! #CholasAreBack #PS1 #PS2 #PonniyinSelvan."
Take a look at it here:
Based on Kalki's eponymous novel, Ponniyin Selvan 1 opened to positive reviews from critics and became a big hit at the domestic and global box office.
Ponniyin Selvan: II will hit the silver screen on 28 April 2023. The film will be released in five regional languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Vikram Ponniyin Selvan: I Mani Ratnam
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.