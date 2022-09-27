'It Must Be So Scary Being Aishwarya Rai Bachchan': Vikram
Both Aishwarya and Vikram are all set to star in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan 1.
At a press conference for Mani Ratnam's upcoming film, Ponniyin Selvan, Vikram shares his thoughts on co-star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her life under constant scrutiny. After showering the Kalank actor with praises, he adds, "It must be so very difficult being her. This one is even more difficult now that she's a mother."
She (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) is constantly being watched, constantly needs to be perfect, and let me tell you, she has done it in style. It's such a scary place. They always say, 'When it's lonely at the top, it's very scary'.VIKRAM
Talking about the captivating effect Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has over her fans, the actor comments, "She has always stolen everyone’s heart. Aish has always been symbolic of that picture of perfection we look up to. I have seen her films, I've watched her and I think it wasn't just about beauty, it was what she stood for."
The actor also reflects on their first encounter, "The first time I saw her, I was in the crowd. As she got in, the cloth got caught in her leg and she stumbled and I thought she's gonna fall on her face. She stumbled, she did a couple of missteps, she gathered her poise came back and did the routine - whatever she was supposed to do. It struck me this person is going places."
I sense that in her; the confidence, the poise, the grace. Anywhere you go, even in Chennai - in South India - even today, there will be jewelry stores and saree stores with her picture.VIKRAM
Their next film Ponniyin Selvan also stars Shobhita Dhulipala, Karthi, Trisha, and Jayam Ravi. The film is an adaption of Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.