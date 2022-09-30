'Ponniyin Selvan' Review: In This Enigmatic World, The Women Hold As Much Sway

The major preoccupation of the first half is to introduce us to the many characters and their motivations. As details bleed out and we peel out the many warring factions, the drama takes hold. Here the VFX is not added to simply dazzle and stun. It’s a more subdued, lived-in vibe that creates lasting impact.

Thanks to Ravi Varman’s brilliant camera work, we get to soak in the luscious hues. For instance, the top angel shot of Nandini - the statuesque Aishwarya Rai as she gracefully gets up to receive a visitor. The colors and set design almost take your breath away. And then, there is AR Rahman’s music seamlessly complimenting the on-screen proceedings.