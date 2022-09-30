'Ponniyin Selvan' Review: In This Enigmatic World, The Women Hold As Much Sway
Mani Ratnam's PS1 is grand and royal but unlike the bombastic, hyper-masculine world we are used to seeing.
Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan has been brought alive on screen by Mani Ratnam and the result is spectacular. In five volumes, the book tells the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, who later becomes the great Chola emperor, Rajaraja Chola. Condensing this sprawling historical fiction into two parts, Mani Ratnam - along with Elango Kumaravel and Jeyamohan - gives us a story that has palace intrigue, guile, gumption, love, longing and remains staggeringly beautiful in every frame and movement.
The appearance of a comet is an ominous sign of an impending death in the royal family. Who will succeed Sundara Chola (Prakash Raj), the ailing emperor? There are several contenders.
There is the eldest son, the hot-headed crown Prince, Aditha Karikalan (Vikram). Or will it be Arulmozhi Varman (Jayam Ravi), the clear favourite of the people? Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan (Karthi) arrives with a special message for the Chola emperor and Kundavai (Trisha) makes a trip to Thanjavur to find out about who is conspiring against the King.
The major preoccupation of the first half is to introduce us to the many characters and their motivations. As details bleed out and we peel out the many warring factions, the drama takes hold. Here the VFX is not added to simply dazzle and stun. It’s a more subdued, lived-in vibe that creates lasting impact.
Thanks to Ravi Varman’s brilliant camera work, we get to soak in the luscious hues. For instance, the top angel shot of Nandini - the statuesque Aishwarya Rai as she gracefully gets up to receive a visitor. The colors and set design almost take your breath away. And then, there is AR Rahman’s music seamlessly complimenting the on-screen proceedings.
Interests clash as do swords; but in this enigmatic world created by Mani Ratnam, the women hold as much sway. Delicately crafted scenes convey so much with just a look or gesture . In a scene where Nandini and Kundavai greet each other with rehearsed warmth, it’s the gaze more than the words that leave a chilling effect.
Ponniyin Selvan 1 is grand and royal but unlike the bombastic, hyper-masculine world we are used to seeing these days with overwhelming VFX and CGI, here Mani Ratnam’s hold on the narrative never slips. The unhurried pace allowing scenes to breathe; letting us understand the inner workings of the mind of the characters . Not for lazy viewing but one that makes you want to invest your attention lest you miss out a crucial detail.
