Man Threatens to Blow up Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat; Arrested: Reports

A man who threatened to blow up Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai house, Mannat, was recently arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police in Jabalpur, as per reports. The reports state that Jitesh Thakur allegedly called up the Maharashtra police control room on 6 January and threatened to blow up several locations in Mumbai, including SRK's residence.

As per a report by Pinkvilla.com, the Mumbai Police informed that an unknown caller said he would blow up several areas in the city including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Kurla railway station, and a gurdwara at Kharghar in neighbouring Navi Mumbai with nuclear bombs. He has been booked under sections 182, 505 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).