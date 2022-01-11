Man Threatens to Blow up Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat; Arrested: Reports
The man reportedly called up Maharashtra Police control room & made the threat.
A man who threatened to blow up Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai house, Mannat, was recently arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police in Jabalpur, as per reports. The reports state that Jitesh Thakur allegedly called up the Maharashtra police control room on 6 January and threatened to blow up several locations in Mumbai, including SRK's residence.
As per a report by Pinkvilla.com, the Mumbai Police informed that an unknown caller said he would blow up several areas in the city including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Kurla railway station, and a gurdwara at Kharghar in neighbouring Navi Mumbai with nuclear bombs. He has been booked under sections 182, 505 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
CSP Alok Sharma reportedly said, "The Maharashtra Police told us that a call claiming to carry out terrorist attacks was made from Jabalpur. They sought our help in arresting the man. We have booked him under relevant sections of the IPC. He doesn't have any motive. He often gets drunk and makes these calls. We found out that there is discord in his marital life, because of which he has been disturbed".
Jabalpur’s Additional Superintendent of Police Gopal Khandel told PTI that the Maharashtra Police shared a mobile number, based on which the accused was arrested.
