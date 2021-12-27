Salman Khan Says Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathan' Will Release Before 'Tiger 3'

“Tiger mai bhi aa rahe hai dono, aur Pathan mai bhi aa rahe hai….Tiger abhi aayega I think agle December tak aa jaana chahiye. Aur Pathan uske shaayad pehle aayegi. Aur phir shaayad dono saath aayenge (Shah Rukh and I are both in Tiger 3 and also in Pathan… Tiger 3 will release I think around December next year. And Pathan will probably release before that. Then both will maybe come together),” Salman said.

The actor also revealed the title of the sequel to his film Bajrangi Bhaijaan. He dismissed the rumours about working with SS Rajamouli but confirmed that the sequel for the 2016 film is titled Pavan Putra Bhaijaan and will be written by KV Vijayendra Prasad.

Salman Khan was bitten by a snake on 25 December at his farmhouse. Talking about the incident, he said, "A snake had entered my farmhouse. I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalised for 6 hours. I am fine now."