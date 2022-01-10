Tahir Raj Bhasin on Shah Rukh's Influence in 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein'

Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anchal Singh and Shweta Tripathi are gearing up for their upcoming show Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, which is all set to premiere on Netflix on Friday.

In an interview to The Quint, the actors spoke about how the title is a hat tip to Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Baazigar. "Sidharth Sengupta, the writer, director and producer of the show, came up with the title. Initially, we didn't have a title for the show, and when Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein was suggested, I wasn't too sure. However, when the shooting was wrapped, I understand why Sidharth was convinced and how I couldn't envision what he was thinking", said Tahir Raj Bhasin.

He went on to add why the title works. "First, it's a tribute to the 90s Bollywood. Of course, the title is a hat tip to Shah Rukh Khan's Baazigar. Secondly, the title evokes a certain curiosity as to how the show will pan out. Everyone has their different interpretations", Tahir explained.