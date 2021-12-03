Kangana Ranaut's Car Stopped in Punjab; Farmers Seek Apology

Actor Kangana Ranaut's car was stopped in Punjab's Kiratpur Sahib on Friday by protestors, who demanded an apology for her statements against farmers who had been protesting against the Centre's controversial farm laws that were repealed recently, as per a report by NDTV.

Time and again, Ranaut had called the farmers "terrorists", "Khalistanis" and "anti-social elements". After the farm laws were repealed, Ranaut had taken to Instagram to post that that "Khalistani terrorists" are 'arm-twisting' the government. She added, "But let's not forget one woman...the only woman Prime Minister (Indira Gandhi) ne inn ko apni jooti ke neeche crush kiya tha (the only woman PM had crushed them under her shoes)."