Kangana Ranaut's Car Stopped in Punjab; Farmers Seek Apology
"I have been surrounded by a mob here", Kangana Ranaut had alleged in an Instagram post.
Actor Kangana Ranaut's car was stopped in Punjab's Kiratpur Sahib on Friday by protestors, who demanded an apology for her statements against farmers who had been protesting against the Centre's controversial farm laws that were repealed recently, as per a report by NDTV.
Time and again, Ranaut had called the farmers "terrorists", "Khalistanis" and "anti-social elements". After the farm laws were repealed, Ranaut had taken to Instagram to post that that "Khalistani terrorists" are 'arm-twisting' the government. She added, "But let's not forget one woman...the only woman Prime Minister (Indira Gandhi) ne inn ko apni jooti ke neeche crush kiya tha (the only woman PM had crushed them under her shoes)."
The NDTV report also states that on Friday, when Ranaut was passing through Kiratpur Sahib with her security protestors stopped her car. "I have been surrounded by a mob here. They are abusing me and threatening to kill me," she claimed in a video posted on her Instagram Stories.
"This mob lynching in public. What would happen if I don't have security with me. The situation here is unbelievable. Am I a politician? What is this behaviour?" the actor had alleged.
Ranaut reportedly left the area after having a word with a few women protestors.
