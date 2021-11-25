Delhi Assembly Panel Summons Kangana Ranaut Over Remarks on Sikhs
The committee is headed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha.
Delhi Assembly's panel on peace and harmony has summoned actor Kangana Ranaut over her "obnoxious and derogatory remarks on Sikhs," as per sources quoted by NDTV.
The committee, headed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha, has asked Ranaut to appear before the panel on 6 December.
Recently, a first information report (FIR) was also filed in Mumbai against Ranaut for using derogatory language against Sikhs on social media.
The police complaint alleges that Ranaut had portrayed the year-long farmers' protest as a 'Khalistani' movement and called them "Khalistani terrorists," NDTV reported.
Ranaut had posted on Instagram, "Khalistani terrorists may be arm twisting the government today... But let's not forget one woman... The only woman prime minister ne inn ko apni jooti ke neeche crush kiya tha (the only woman PM who crushed them under her shoes). No matter how much suffering she caused to this nation... she crushed them like mosquitoes at the cost of her own life... Lekin desh k tukde nahi hone diye (but she did not let the nation get divided).”
(With inputs from NDTV.)
