Sikh Body Writes to President, Seeks Withdrawal of Kangana Ranaut's Padma Shri
Kangana Ranaut is being called out for her remarks on the farm laws being repealed.
On Sunday, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind, requesting him to withdraw the Padma Shri conferred on Kangana Ranaut as she was "spreading communal hatred, targeting a religious community, and insulting farmers and freedom fighters", as per a report by PTI. The Indian Youth Congress has also filed a complaint against Kangana.
Kangana has been heavily criticised for her recent Instagram comment following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to repeal the three farm laws.
The Sikh body has also filed a police complaint against Kangana on Saturday for allegedly making seditious and derogatory remarks on social media. In his letter to the President, DSGMC and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa wrote that Kangana has been "deliberately provoking Sikhs", making references to the 1984 Anti-Sikh riots.
"She does not deserve this honour. She does not represent the spirit of India which is based on harmony and goodness for all. Considering the social sentiments, Padma Shri should be withdrawn from her immediately for insulting farmers, Sikhs, and freedom fighters," the letter stated.
Sirsa added that a DSGMC delegation will go to Mumbai on Monday to meet Maharashtra's Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil and lodge a complaint against the actor. "This time it will be ensured that Kangana Ranaut does not get bail and she goes to jail for spitting venom against Sikhs time and again. She is playing the card of Hindutva for cheap publicity", Sirsa alleged.
Kangana Reacts to Farm Laws Being Repealed
After PM Modi announced his decision to repeal the three farm laws which led to the farmer protests in the country, Kangana took to Instagram and called the decision ‘shameful and unfair’.
Kangana added that even India is a ‘jihadi nation’ if ‘people on the streets make laws'.
(With inputs from PTI)
