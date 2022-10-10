'It Feels Timeless': Charlie Hunnam Talks About 'Shantaram' & His Love For India

Charlie in a recent interview spoke about the show at hand with Bollywood Hungama, stating, “I was in Thailand when this book was thrust upon me by my friend and producer Eric Singer. So I didn’t get to see much of Thailand (the book is over 900 pages-long), but I fell in love with India. I read the book and fell madly in love with it, and then began the steep uphill climb of attaining the rights of the book.”