'It Feels Timeless': Charlie Hunnam Talks About 'Shantaram' & His Love For India
The show will release on 14 October.
Charlie Hunnam in a recent interview spoke about his highly anticipated show Shantaram. The series is based on the book by Gregory David Roberts of the same name. However, the Apple Original series is co-created, written and executive produced by Steve Lightfoot.
Charlie in a recent interview spoke about the show at hand with Bollywood Hungama, stating, “I was in Thailand when this book was thrust upon me by my friend and producer Eric Singer. So I didn’t get to see much of Thailand (the book is over 900 pages-long), but I fell in love with India. I read the book and fell madly in love with it, and then began the steep uphill climb of attaining the rights of the book.”
He also went on to add, "The show to me feels really timeless, and there are little nods to fashion, set direction and stuff like that. It feels very alive and fresh to me, contemporary to me.”
The series also stars Shubham Saraf, Elektra Kilbey, Fayssal Bazzi, Luke Pasqualino, Antonia Desplat, Alyy Khan, Sujaya Dasgupta, Vincent Perez, David Field, Alexander Siddig, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Elham Ehsas, Rachel Kamath, Matthew Joseph, and Shiv Palekar.
