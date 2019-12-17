Apple TV’s ‘Shantaram’ Goes on Floor, Filming in Bhopal & Mumbai
Apple TV+’s upcoming series Shantaram, based on the book of the same name by David Gregory Roberts, is currently being filmed in India. Shantaram was previously going to be adapted into a feature film produced by Johnny Depp. It was supposed to star Joel Edgerton. However that fell through, with Apple TV+ picking it up as its first international production.
His erratic and risky predicament brings him to the slums of Mumbai, where he sets up a medical clinic and starts helping the community.
A huge chunk of Shantaram is set in India. The film is currently being shot in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh and the filming is expected to move to Mumbai soon. While the story isn’t set in Bhopal, the town is being used to portray Mumbai of the eighties. Filming for Shantaram began in early December 2019 and is expected to go on till June 2020.
According to Deadline, the actor will be paired opposite Moulin Rouge! fame Richard Roxburgh. Roxburgh will play Detective Sergeant Marty Nightingalem, who works for the Australian Federal Police and is part of a small, elite unit trained for the pursuit and capture of escaped convicts. On the other hand, Radhika Apte will essay the role of Kavita, a driven Indian journalist looking for answers.
Justin Kurzel (Assassin’s Creed) will direct the first two and final two episodes of the 10-episode series.
The producers of the series are hoping to be eligible for tax incentives apparently being offered by the government. While no official announcement has been made yet, The Hollywood Reporter has reported that the Indian government is offering a 30 percent tax break on projects being shot in India. This scheme will reportedly be capped at Rs 20 million ($3,00,000). The producers backing Shantaram are keen to be eligible for this policy.
An announcement regarding this tax incentive is expected to come by March 2020, as that’s when the Indian government is planning to host an economic summit that will be hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He told The Hollywood Reporter that he hopes the government can recognise the scope of economic activity that a series like Shantaram can generate by employing communities.
(With inputs from The Hollywood Reporter)
