Apple TV’s ‘Shantaram’ Goes on Floor, Filming in Bhopal & Mumbai

His erratic and risky predicament brings him to the slums of Mumbai, where he sets up a medical clinic and starts helping the community.

A huge chunk of Shantaram is set in India. The film is currently being shot in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh and the filming is expected to move to Mumbai soon. While the story isn’t set in Bhopal, the town is being used to portray Mumbai of the eighties. Filming for Shantaram began in early December 2019 and is expected to go on till June 2020.