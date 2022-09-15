Shantaram Trailer: Charlie Hunnam Is A Man On The Run In This Apple TV Original

The show is set in 1980s Mumbai. The story tells the life of a man named Lin who lives in Mumbai who is also a bank robber from Melbourne. He comes to Mumbai to find refuge. And the trailer seems to suggest that he comes into his own in the city, where he meets like-minded individuals. Although, the trailer suggests that all of those people he meets are on the run from something much like Lin. But predominantly the story is about redemption.

Shantaram is to be produced for Apple by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content’s AC Studios.