Shantaram Trailer: Charlie Hunnam Is A Man On The Run In This Apple TV Original
The show will release on 14 October.
The first trailer of Shantaram was revealed recently. Charlie Hunnam is helming Apple TV's highly anticipated series. The series is based on the book by Gregory David Roberts of the same name. Moroever, the Apple Original series is co-created, written and executive produced by Steve Lightfoot.
The series also stars Shubham Saraf, Elektra Kilbey, Fayssal Bazzi, Luke Pasqualino, Antonia Desplat, Alyy Khan, Sujaya Dasgupta, Vincent Perez, David Field, Alexander Siddig, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Elham Ehsas, Rachel Kamath, Matthew Joseph, and Shiv Palekar.
The show is set in 1980s Mumbai. The story tells the life of a man named Lin who lives in Mumbai who is also a bank robber from Melbourne. He comes to Mumbai to find refuge. And the trailer seems to suggest that he comes into his own in the city, where he meets like-minded individuals. Although, the trailer suggests that all of those people he meets are on the run from something much like Lin. But predominantly the story is about redemption.
Shantaram is to be produced for Apple by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content’s AC Studios.
