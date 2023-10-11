Here Are Four Films Rejected by Other Actors That Made Amitabh Bachchan a Star

In 1973, Amitabh Bachchan was dealing with a string of flops and a huge setback. It was then that writers Salim Khan, Javed Akhtar and an initially reluctant Prakash Mehra (filmmaker), decided to create the "angry young man" archetype with Zanjeer. Though Zanjeer revived his career, Amitabh wasn't the first choice for the movie.

In an interview with India Today Javed Akhtar had said, "Amitabh Bachchan was actually the last choice for Zanjeer. The script was written for Dharmendra, but for some reason he refused. Prakash Mehra now had a script but not a leading man. He was also producing a film for the first time since he had only directed before that. He went to multiple actors for the role, but everyone refused."

Akhtar added, "I can also understand why they refused. That was a time when Rajesh Khanna was considered as God and music was a must in movies. Zanjeer did not have a romantic or comedy angle, instead the hero was supposed to be serious and angry all the time. This was unheard of during that time, so obviously everyone refused."

Akhtar said that he kept nagging Mehra to cast Amitabh. "Even after everyone rejected the script, Prakash was convinced that the film would be made. I kept nagging him that he should take Amitabh Bachchan, but his films were not doing well. Hence, it was not an attractive proposal that time. Eventually, Prakash Mehra ended up casting Amitabh. But when the script was written, we did not have Amitabh Bachchan in our mind."