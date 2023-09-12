‘They were Behaving Like Kids’: R Balki On Directing Amitabh Bachchan, SRK In Ad

He also added, “I spoke to Amit ji and Shah Rukh and we discussed the scripts over the phone. On set, they were behaving like kids! Pulling each other’s legs, and having a ball. One full day we had a blast! We shot five ads for 12 hours, from 2 in the noon till night!”

Balki’s latest cricket drama Ghoomer hit screens last month. The film features Abhishek Bachchan.